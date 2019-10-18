Airbnb Offering Special Stay At Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse

Those enterprising folks over at Airbnb are at it again. After offering a chance to spend the night in the Goodyear blimp (moored to the ground) the other day, now they're giving you the opportunity to spend the night in a life sized Barbie Malibu Dream House.

This is all in conjunction with Barbie's 60th anniversary (birthday?) and booking opens on October 23rd at 11:00 a.m. PDT. Your stay will be from October 27th through the 29th.

I'm sure there are lots of ladies who would love to drag their significant other out to this once in a lifetime opportunity, and the real life Malibu Dreamhouse does look pretty amazing, if just a little heavy on the pink.

Image Courtesy Airbnb

Click here to make your reservations.

Ya know what would make this even better? If G.I. Joe showed up in his vintage 1996 Nissan 300ZX jamming to some classic rock and roll and ready to spirit Barbie away for a night on the town. Poor Ken, he never did get any respect.

For the record, G.I. Joe was not a doll. He was an ACTION FIGURE.