Texas Man Caught Driving Around Pantless and Not Keeping Two Hands on the Wheel (If You Catch My Drift)

Nothing like a nice drive to clear your head on a beautiful Texas day. This man was taking in the sites and REALLY enjoying himself.

Shout out to the folks of Amarillo, Texas that have been dealing with serial masturbater (Is that a thing? It is now). According to a man named Timothy Marry he has been dealing with this guy for OVER A MONTH. He says he has called the police several times about a man driving by his work pleasuring himself. Timothy has dubbed him the 'Polk Street Wanker' since Timothy works in a tattoo studio on that street.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO OF POLK STREET WANKER IN ACTION!

Timothy has said this has been going on DAILY since February 21st. The man drives by in the afternoon for his daily session and Timothy finally got a good shot of him and the post has gone viral. Amarillo police arrested William Shannon yesterday for indecent exposure. The 47-year-old was released on a $2,500 bond.

According to Timothy's post on Facebook, anyone in Amarillo is asked to come forward with any more information they have on this guy driving around doing this stuff. Hopefully Mr. Shannon doesn't start doing this again now that he's out cause he was LITERALLY caught with his pants down.

The Polk Street Wanker has been stopped...for now. I think the fine folks of Amarillo will be on the lookout for this truck around 5PM the next few weeks.

