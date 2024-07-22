Watch: Flash Flooding Forces Interstate Closure in Dallas

Video footage shows vehicles submerged in floodwaters on I-635 in Dallas.

Somewhere between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain fell within a three-hour window Monday morning. Flash flooding has always been a problem in this neck of the woods. However, many of the people commenting on the below video on X claim it has been worse due to construction on I-635.

It’s amazing how fast floodwaters rise during flash flooding, which is why it is so dangerous. In fact, more people in the U.S. lose their lives in flash flooding than in any other severe weather-related event.

For those who have never experienced flash flooding, it goes from barely covering the road to covering the hood of your vehicle in a matter of minutes. That’s why it’s important to heed the old saying, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

It can be very hard to gauge just how deep the waters on the roadway ahead are. Your best bet is to be aware of the areas nearby that are prone to flash floods and use an alternative route when heavy rain is in the forecast.

