Popular Amazon Service Going Away in Texas

Amazon Prime members in Texas will no longer be able to take advantage of a popular service.

I’ve been an Amazon Prime member for almost 10 years now. In addition to fast, free shipping, I love the other perks that come with it.

However, one perk I have taken advantage of on several occasions will soon be going away.

Get our free mobile app

In a statement to USA Today, the retailer announced they will no longer offer their “Try Before You Buy” service effective January 31, 2025, citing AI-powered features as the reason for the change:

“Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we’re phasing out the Try Before You Buy option, effective January 31, 2025."

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash loading...

Urgent Walmart Recall in Texas - Are You Affected?

I’ve never tried a virtual try-on, so I have no idea what to expect with that. But to be honest with you, I probably still won’t go that route.

The way I see it, returning things to Amazon is a pretty easy process. In the past, all I’ve had to do was take the item to the UPS Store and they took care of the rest. You don’t even have to pack it.

So yeah, I’ll miss the “Try Before You Buy” option, but I won’t be losing any sleep over it.

15 New Buc-ee's Locations Being Built, 1 Still to Open in Texas! Here is a look at the 15 new Buc-ee's locations that are in the process of being built. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Most Popular Fast Food Chains in Texas Ranked The website Vegas Insider has ranked the most popular fast food chains in Texas after looking at Google data. Do you think the following are really the most popular? What about number 1? Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty