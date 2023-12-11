Watch: Amazon Truck Gets Stuck Under Dallas Overpass

This would be my worst nightmare if I were a truck driver.

I come from a family full of truckers, so I know just how much pressure they’re under to deliver their loads on time. Also, as someone who worked in the shipping industry for years, I have felt the frustration of a truck arriving late on more than one occasion.

That’s why truck drivers sometimes make some ill-advised decisions.

Don’t get me wrong – I'm not here to judge. Lord knows I’ve made my fair share of ill-advised decisions over the years. I’m just hoping to spread a little more awareness of an overpass in Dallas that is notorious for trucks getting stuck under, according to the folks commenting on the video.

So, if you happen to drive a truck, beware of the overpass at the intersection of Tollway and Wycliff. One person commenting on the clip claims a truck will get stuck under the overpass about once a week.

Of course, the truck in the below video isn’t just any old truck. It’s an Amazon truck. And those people are busier than ever this time of year.

So, if you’re like me and tend to push it to the last minute when buying gifts on Amazon, keep in mind that there’s an overpass in Dallas that just might cause your package to arrive after Christmas.

