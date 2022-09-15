Amber Heard's former home in Yucca Valley, Calif., sits on nearly six acres and is over 2,400 square feet. The stunning desert house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Heard purchased the hideaway home in 2019. The actress paid $570,000 for the house which features a custom wooden bridge that leads to a gazebo with a bird's eye view of the neighborhood. The house also includes high-end appliances, concrete floors and a bar with a wine cooler.

Built in 2015, the property is located in the Mojave Desert — about 120 miles away from Los Angeles, 27 miles from Palm Springs and 10 miles away from Joshua Tree.

According to Dirt, the desert home was Heard's primary residence during her 2022 defamation trial against ex Johnny Depp.

