America Is In a State of Moral Dysphoria

On December 13, 2022, President Joe Biden signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act at a White House ceremony. As reported by LifeSiteNews, the RMA repeals the Defense of Marriage Act by which federal law had recognized that a marriage is between a man and a woman. However, since the time of Barack Obama, and now underscored by the Biden Administration, every state is forced to recognize a “marriage” as “between two individuals” regardless of “sex, race, or ethnicity.” The lavender community celebrates.

Biden swooned at his hedonistic party: “This law, and the love it defends, strikes a blow against hate in all its forms. Thank you to everyone for a long-fought victory many years in the making.”

The guest list for the Biden’s sodomite ceremony included drag queen Marti G. Cummings, by which our perverted president shows that the degraded agenda of the homosexual movement is his agenda, including the promotion of mental, surgical and chemical transitioning of children who, supposedly, suffer from gender dysphoria.

As reported by The Daily Wire, Marti G. Cummings was stunned to have received the presidential approval. “To be a non-binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel.”

The only “dysphoria” from which the entire Democratic Party, and apparently most Republican representatives, suffer is moral dysphoria.

Moral Dysphoria

“Hate," like beauty, is in the eye, or the ear of the beholder. But “hate” has been itself classified as a criminal feeling harbored by a person that enhances penalties when that person actually commits an actual crime. "Hate," according to the official government website, “does not mean rage, anger, or general dislike” but simply “bias” against people or groups.

With one swipe, our hedonistic government condemns the Bible and its moral teaching as “hate speech.” For, when God-inspired teaching dissects homosexual behavior as “sinful” and an “unnatural” or categorizes it as a “vile” passion (Romans 1), that explanation is “officially classified” as “hate speech.” This cannot be allowed in the marketplace of ideas.

Make no mistake, it is the Bible that is in the crosshairs of the debased government officials. For example, Sam Brinton, the nonbinary Biden administration nuclear official who has been a part of Biden’s “freak show” and was recently fired for allegations of stealing women’s luggage, was instrumental in passage of state bans on conversion therapy.

The homosexual community wants “protection” from moral teaching. Deviant Joe, along with Sodomite Sam, will fulfill this. No free market of ideas any longer. Converting homosexuals to Christ is outlawed. So much for freedom.

Europeans are on the same downward trajectory as we are, but are further along. For example, in 2019 Paivi Rasanen, a former Finnish Minister of the Interior, was prosecuted for tweeting biblical passages which show that homosexuality is sinful. Prosecutors said that her “comments” will “likely cause intolerance, contempt and hatred towards homosexuals.” Thus, her religious freedom was being denied in the name of “tolerance.”

Moral Dysphoria II

Among the many lies the Obama Administration peddled in order to change America into the "Rainbow Coalition," it has now become a big fat fabrication, which he made in 2008 that he was opposed to same-sex marriage. His political strategist, David Axelrod so confesses in his book, "Believer, My Forty Years in Politics."

According to Time, Axelrod wrote that he knew full-well that Obama had always been in favor of homosexual marriage. However, “opposition to gay marriage was particularly strong in the black church, and as he ran for higher office, he grudgingly accepted the counsel of more pragmatic folks like me, and modified his position to support civil unions rather than marriage, which he would term a ‘sacred union.’”

But when the cultural waters were cool enough, Obama declared upon “re-thinking” the issue, that he favored homosexual marriage. This was no “flip-flop” as reported by main stream media. It was an outright deception.

Later, in 2016, in a mass email sent out to supporters of the Democratic Party, Obama admitted that he lied about his views on marriage. “In fact, if his latest claims are to be believed, Obama has actually been lying to voters for decades, going all the way back to when he launched his political career in the home of Castro-backed communist terrorist Bill Ayers,” writes Alex Newman in his article for The New American.

Newman continues, “Despite proudly lying to voters all those years when he claimed to believe in the sacredness of what is today called ‘traditional’ marriage, Obama admitted that one of the reasons he got into politics was to radically change the definition and meaning of the institution underpinning human civilization for millenia.”

This means that Obama lied his way into every elected office he has ever held. He was always deceiving the “stupid voters.” Instead of facing political suicide by telling the truth, Obama lied until he felt that the atmosphere was conducive to him “coming out of the closet” and supporting homosexual marriage.

Sadly, it did not take long for the churches themselves to break down since so many of them have crumbling moral foundations upon which they stand anyway, and myriads of black churches are more interested in Obama’s “blackness” than they are his moral standards.

It all illustrates that the only methodology by which homosexuality has become accepted in America is by lies on top of lies. Little wonder that we are in a state of Moral Dysphoria in America, now spinning quickly out of control.