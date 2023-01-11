Texas High School Football Coach on Leave After Punishment Sends Kids to the Hospital

A coach should know when to push kids and when to ease up on them. According to reports, one coach went too far in punishing his football team.

Around this time of the year, many high school football teams have off season workouts going on. Mainly for the players who are not involved in other sports during this time to stay in shape. Over in Rockwall, Texas the football team recently was punished during their off season workout. An investigation is currently underway and we do not know what the team was punished for. We do know the punishment. Pushups.

No one has officially stated how many pushups the group had to do, but a report from Fox 4 says several hundred were dealt out as a punishment. Another report from WFAA claims that the players had to 300 pushups in 60 minutes. Apparently several players needed medical attention and some were even hospitalized after the incident.

The principal for the school has hired an independent third party organization to investigate the situation. In the meantime, Head Coach John Harrell has been placed on administrative leave. The school's athletic trainer sent out a letter to the parents on the football team.

The trainer advised watching out for symptoms such as sharp arm pain and abdominal problems. Coach John Harrell has been at this school since 2019, but has coached at other schools throughout Texas over the years.

No word on how long they expect the investigation to take or what the punishment could be once the results come in.

