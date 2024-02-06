America’s Most Wanted Is Back and a Texas Man is in the Top Ten

Remember the show America's Most Wanted? Well it's back and I decided to see who is on the list and a Texas man is wanted for a horrific crime.

Brief History on the TV Show America's Most Wanted

In case you didn't grow up in the 90's, America's Most Wanted was a pretty crazy show. Basically getting more eyeballs on the top ten most wanted fugitives by the F.B.I. The host John Walsh has thanked his viewers throughout the years for helping get these individuals arrested. He estimates over 1,400 criminals have been arrested thanks to his show. So since the show just got revived, I decided to see who's on it and a Texas man made the cut this week.

Meet Arnoldo Jimenez (Currently Number Three Most Wanted Fugitive in America)

Mugshot from FBI Mugshot from FBI loading...

Why not get some more eyeballs on one of the most wanted fugitives in America? Above is Arnoldo Jimenez. He has been known to use other alias as Arnaldo Gimenez and Arnoldo Rochel Jimenez. He was born back in 1982 here in Texas, but was last seen in Illinois. Arnoldo is currently wanted by the FBI for the murder of his wife.

Gruesome Crime Details Below

Arnoldo has been a wanted man after he allegedly murdered his wife ONE DAY after their wedding. Back on May 12, 2012 Arnoldo allegedly stabbed his wife to death in the back of her car and then dragged her body to the bathtub of their apartment. Since Arnoldo is on the run, he is also wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Where Could Arnoldo Be?

The FBI believes he may have fled to Mexico. Specifically in the area of Santiago Papasquiaro. He may also frequent Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico. If you have any tips that lead to the arrest of Arnoldo Jimenez, the FBI is offering a $250,000 reward. The FBI reminds citizens that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Tips can be placed by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

