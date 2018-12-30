America’s Oldest World War II Vet Dies at 112-Years-Old in Texas

Richard Overton, the country's oldest living World War II veteran, passed away last week in Texas at 112-years-old.

Born in Bastrop County, TX, Overton was inducted into the U.S. Military in September 1940 at Fort Sam Houston, serving for five years across Hawaii, Guam, Palau and Iwo Jima until being discharged in 1945.

As reported by CBS , Overton was hospitalized earlier in December with pneumonia. Overton's family confirmed that he passed away due to complications from the illness.

Overton was featured National Geographic 3 years ago, talking about his secrets to a long life.