An Old AOL Commercial Accurately Predicted the Dangers of the Internet

“The Internet is a Bad Thing”.

That’s the title of a recently unearthed AOL commercial from the mid-2000s. It basically lines out all the different ways the good things about the internet could be used for bad.

The commercial points out that your identity can be stolen, your home "invaded," and your savings can be robbed without anyone setting foot inside your door.

It even goes as far as to call the internet "one of the most dangerous weapons ever created". And knowing what we know now about how it can be used to spread disinformation, shut down power grids and be the go-to place for hate groups and thieves, I’d say their assessment was spot-on.