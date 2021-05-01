Texas Ranks Among Top States for Fastest Internet

While it’s not the fastest in the nation, the internet here in the Lone Star State is among the fastest.

With average speeds of 110.7 Mbps, Texas was determined to have the 8th fastest internet in the United States, according to a study conducted by HighSpeedInternet.com. The average speed in Texas is well above the national average of 99.3 Mbps.

Rhode Island has the fastest average internet speeds at 129.0 Mbps. I have to admit, that’s pretty damn quick.

So, the next time you’re cussing your internet for being slow, remember that, on average, it could be a lot worse.

For instance, our neighbors to the east in Arkansas have some of the worst average internet speeds at 64.9 Mbps, which means they have 7th slowest internet speeds in the country.

Our friends in New Mexico also have to put up with some of the slowest internet speeds here in the U.S. On average, New Mexicans have to tolerate speeds of 97.2 Mbps, putting them at 10th slowest in the country.

Here are the 10 fastest states for internet:

Rhode Island New Jersey Delaware Maryland Washington, DC Virginia Massachusetts Texas California New York

And now the 10 slowest states for internet:

Montana West Virginia Idaho Maine Wyoming Alaska Arkansas South Dakota Iowa New Mexico

If you do have slow internet, you can always search for a different provider. But as the study shows us, sometimes the speeds you’re looking for just aren’t available in some areas.

You can get the full results of the study and learn about the methodology used at this location.

