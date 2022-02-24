‘90210’ Reboot Star AnnaLynne McCord Recites Bizarre Poem About Wanting to Be Putin’s Mother

Celebrities have been sharing their thoughts about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, but AnnaLynne McCord's response is certainly one of the most unique reactions we've seen from a public figure thus far.

On Thursday (Feb. 24), the 90210 actress uploaded a video to social media of her reciting a poem about how she would have nurtured Russian President Vladimir Putin had she been his mother, hopefully changing the course of history in the process.

“Dear President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother,” McCord begins her poem.

“If I was a mother, you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of nations sitting peaceful under the night sky. If I was your mother, the world would have been warm,” she continues.

“So much laughter and joy and nothing would harm. I can’t imagine the stain, the soul-stealing pain that the little boy you must have seen and believed, and the formulation of thought quickly taught that you lived in a cruel, unjust world,” she continues.

McCord then questions if Putin's warmongering is a result of his early life experiences, whatever they may have been.

“I can’t imagine how it feels in your heart, but I know if I was your mother, I would be a start," she concludes, implying had she raised the Russian president, he might not have grown up to be the authoritarian currently invading Ukraine.

Watch the full poem recited, below.

Social media users were befuddled by the poem, to say the least.

Many slammed the video for being insensitive to Ukrainian citizens who are currently in very real danger as Putin orders airstrikes on their land.

Some compared the cringey clip to the celebrity-studded "Imagine" cover video Gal Gadot organized during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which many agreed was tone-deaf at the time.

"The only thing that could make this even richer is if AnnaLynne had been in Death on the Nile [Gadot's new movie] too," one user tweeted.

See some social media reactions to McCord's poem, below.