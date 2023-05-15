Graduation Party This Week for Archer City Kids Gets Cool Parade

Looks like some kids in Archer City are moving on up to Archer City Elementary School and they get a cool party to help celebrate.

Looks like Archer City Head Start has ten kids from their program going into Archer City Elementary School. Looks like the folks with head start make this a very big deal with the kids because this Thursday these kids are the stars in town.

Archer City Parade on May 18th

Starting at 4pm this Thursday Archer City Head Start will be having a parade starting at the Royal Theater in Archer City. The Archer City High School Marching Band will be leading the kids around town. Along with Archer County Sheriff's Office, Archer City Police Department, Archer County Volunteer Fire Department and Archer County Ambulance Service. I'm sure the kids are going to love all the emergency vehicles leading them around town with the live marching band.

Party for the Kids

Looks like after the parade, the kids get to have your standard graduation party with pizza, cakes, and of course party decorations. Plus a seven foot dancing robot will be a part of the fun as well for the kids. Best of luck to the kids in all their future education and it looks like this Thursday will be a lot of fun for them.

Want to Sign Up Your Kid?

If you have a three-year-old in Archer County and want to sign them up for next years classes, you can get some more info here. Seems like a great program helping out low income families in Archer County, so if you want your kid to get some help before going to elementary school. Check them out.

