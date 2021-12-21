Say it ain’t so!

Call me kooky (and I’ll agree with you), but I believe one of the greatest inventions of the last 30 years is Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Growing up, I was a big fan of Cheetos as well as Hot Fries, so I couldn’t wait to dig in to my first bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and I was not disappointed. And I clearly wasn’t the only one, because the love for the snack is almost cult-like. Hell, there’s even a Redditt dedicated to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos fans.

But these are dire times for we fans of the red, finger-staining treat. Like so many other things during the COVID-19 pandemic, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are becoming increasingly harder to come by.

According to a tweet from Say Cheese, the U.S. is currently experiencing a shortage of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos due to an increased demand and a smaller supply. While I haven’t seen any evidence in the Wichita Falls area, the tweet pointed out that some stores are limiting purchases.

I try not to freak out too much when I hear of shortages, because they may or may not be affecting our area. And with Frito-Lay’s headquarters being in Texas, I figure that gives us a leg up when it comes to the supply chain.

Because I’m too damn lazy to go driving all over town to see for myself, I decided to do some online research to determine whether or not I could order Flamin’ Hot Cheetos online and the good news is that both Target and Walmart have them available for pickup today.

So, hopefully we won’t have to endure yet another shortage here in Wichita Falls.

