Have You Ever Seen the Armpit of Texas?

This is one of those land markers that people probably drive by all the time and have no idea it's even there.

Where is the Armpit of Texas?

Today we're heading to wear that red circle is on the great state of Texas map. That little corner is nicknamed the armpit of Texas. It is the corner of our state that intersects with New Mexico and it actually has an interesting plaque that probably nobody knows about unless you look for it.

The only video I can find is of a YouTube Short which I can't put into the post, but you can watch it here if you like.

Armpit of Texas on Google Maps?

attachment-Screenshot 2023-06-13 104115 loading...

When I go to that intersecting point on the map, these are the only similar looking poles I can find similar to the video I mentioned above, but I don't see a plaque on the ground.

Directions to Armpit of Texas

According to Roadside America, here is how you get to it.

From Kermit, Texas -- the nearest town -- drive north on TX-18/N. Pine St. for four miles. Turn right onto TX-874. Drive 4.5 miles. Turn left onto TX-1218. Drive north four miles. You'll pass a sign for the Kermit Mine on the right. Drive another three-quarters of a mile. Just after you pass a TX-1218 sign on the right, you'll see a barely visible dirt track cutting east and west from the paved road. Pull off on the shoulder and park. You'll see a tiny, square sign on a pole on the west side of the road. The boundary plate is at its base.

They also say you should not try to lie down and get a picture with the plaque. One, it's most likely extremely hot since it is metal and also, possible snakes or other creatures could be on the side of the road as well. So if you're ever in this portion of Texas, see if you can find it and send me a pic.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]