Art Battle US National Event in WF Next Month to be Rescheduled

Back in November we passed along the great news that the Wichita Falls Art Association would be hosting US National Championships for Art Battle. That was before the whole coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

Today, Art Battle and the Wichita Falls Art Association announced that the upcoming National Finals scheduled for April 18th will be rescheduled. According to their press release:

All Art Battle 2020 US National Championship Qualifying Events have been postponed for at least 3 months. This includes qualifying events scheduled for this weekend in New York City, Chicago, Dallas, and Sarasota; as well as the US National Championship event itself.

The press release also said that many of the individual competitions will be moved to an online streaming platform for artist and audience participation via the Art Battle app.

Bob Barrow, WFAA member and Art Battle producer, said that the US National Championship will be held in Wichita Falls and potential dates are being looked at in the summer and early fall, but no specific date has been set.