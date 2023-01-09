‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘Jurassic World’ on All-Time Box Office List

Avatar: The Way of Water keeps making money and silencing its skeptics. Last weekend it topped the box office yet again, fending off a strong showing from the horror comedy M3GAN to gross approximately $45 million domestically. That puts it over $515 million in the United States and more than $1.708 billion worldwide.

Those numbers are good enough to already make it — after only 24 days of release — the seventh-biggest movie in history. Over the weekend, The Way of Water nudged past several movies in the all-time box office top ten list, including the remake of The Lion King and the first Jurassic World, which is now the eighth-biggest movie ever with its $1.671 billion worldwide gross.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 20th Century Studios loading...

Where will Avatar: The Way of Water ultimately wind up on the list when all is said and done? That’s tough to predict. The next film on the list, Spider-Man: No Way Home, earned over $200 million more than Avatar has so far ($1.916 billion). And to get into the top five all time, The Way of Water will need to pass $2 billion. That might be a tall order at the rate it’s going.

Here is the current top five all time at the worldwide box office:

Avatar - $2.922 billion Avengers: Endgame - $2.797 billion Titanic - $2.201 billion Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $2.069 billion Avengers: Infinity War - $2.048 billion

Creeping into that top five is not impossible, but it will be difficult. If it happens, that would give James Cameron three of the five biggest movies in history, which would be unprecedented, and also a very James Cameron thing to happen. Regardless, Avatar: The Way of Water has already earned enough money to ensure that Cameron will get to keep making more Avatar movies for the next few years.

