Backdoor Theatre Helping You Step Up Your Game With Costume Sale

The Halloween parties may be a little smaller than normal this year, but that doesn't mean you don't have to do your best with your costume. If yours needs a little help Backdoor Theatre has your back. And they won't even stick a knife in it. Unless that was the costume you were going for then they'll be happy to show you how to pull it off. They're theatre people after all, that's what they do.

From 4:30 until 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Backdoor Theatre is holding a Costume Sale in their new rehearsal space next to the 6th Street Winery.

Backdoor Theatre via Facebook

You may recall that the theatre itself suffered major damage when a main water line failed earlier this year. Not being the types to let that get the best of them they decided that the show must go on and have found new and creative ways to stay active and relevant in the Wichita Falls community.

Items at the costume sale are just $2 each and Backdoor Theatre will accept cash or checks as payment. That means no cards or IOUs will be accepted.

Once you've got your costume sorted out with their theatrical help you can wear your new look to their screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. That will be Halloween night at 8:30 p.m. at the MPEC.

Backdoor Theatre via Facebook

These special showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show can be interesting with many fans showing up in costumes, bringing props, participating in the dialog of the film, even dancing the Time Warp at the front of the theater.