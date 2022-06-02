A massive cake has gone viral thanks to its likeness to that of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. And yes, it's edible!

The realistic cake was made by Lara Mason, creative director at Cake Anything, and was commissioned by Buzz Bingo to celebrate the 96-year-old queen's Platinum Jubilee, which serves as her landmark 70th year on the British throne.

Mason unveiled the cake on TikTok on her account, @lara_cakeanything. The video has so far amassed a whopping 150,000 likes and 1.7 million views, thanks to her over 2 million followers.

In the video, Mason states that the entire process took five days to complete.

To make the cake, Mason used an astonishing 400 eggs, 44 pounds of flour and 44 pounds of butter. The final result depicts the queen wearing her ever-iconic white dress, blue sash and tiara combination.

See the sweet creation for yourself, below:

After the cake made its debut on TikTok, many were quick to point out that Mason should appear on Is It Cake?, Netflix's hit baking show.

Others were quick to comment on the cake's realistic look and praise Mason for her culinary talent.

However, the cake is hardly the only unique celebration currently underway for Queen Elizabeth.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum also unveiled a series of limited edition bobbleheads of Her Majesty to mark the special occasion as well. The new line features her in eight different colored outfits with a replica of Buckingham Palace in the background.

Courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum loading...

Each bobblehead costs $25 plus a shipping fee of $8. A set of eight can be purchased for $275.

The cake's unveiling and the release of the bobbleheads come as the celebrations begin for the queen's official Platinum Jubilee Thursday (June 2).

