Wichita Falls Police Investigating Burglary at Base Camp Lindsey

The Wichita Falls Police Department is seeking information on a burglary at Base Camp Lindsey.

On August 18th, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the facility located at 1908 Grant Street and stole an assortment of power tools and supplies used to fix the building.

Base Camp Lindsey is operated by North Texas Veteran’s Relief Fund, a non-profit organization whose mission is to eliminate veteran homelessness in North Texas communities.

