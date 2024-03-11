North Texas Police Continue Search for Man Missing Since 2017

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers in conjunction with the Young County Sheriff’s Office could use your help solving a missing person cold case.

Arthur Lee Dunlap was last seen on January 14, 2017. Dunlap, 51 at the time of his disappearance, was wearing an orange hoody, denim jeans, and athletic shoes.

He has tattoos on both of his upper arms. On one arm he has a cross with “In Memory of Dad,” and three roses on the other arm. Dunlap also has a scar on the back of his wrist.

It is not known how he left or why.

If you have any information on this person, please contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or call Texas Ranger, Michael Schraub at 940-549-1555. You will remain anonymous throughout the process.

