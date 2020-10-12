Zombies, cool cars, and a really good cause all come together at Zombiepalooza 2020 this Saturday afternoon. (10.17.20)

Base Camp Lindsey is once again hosting their Zombiepalooza Halloween event at Galaxy Center. They have the go-ahead from the City of Wichita Falls to hold the event and are taking all current COVID-19 rules, restrictions, and precautions into consideration to make this family friendly event fun and safe for everyone.

The event starts at 2:00 p.m. and there will be costume contests and fun games for the kiddos as well as a car and motorcycle show.

The car and motorcycle awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. and the official Zombiepalooza Cruise leaves the Galaxy Center Parking lot at 7:00 p.m.

All of the money raised from this event goes to the building of Base Camp Lindsey, a transitional living facility for homeless veterans in the Wichita Falls area.

Zombiepalooza 2020 begins at 2:00 Saturday afternoon (10.17.20) and will have plenty of things for the kids and grownups to do with a car and motorcycle show, carnival games, vendors, a trunk or treat, and the start of the cruise at 7:00 p.m. Ogling over the cars while they're quiet and standing still is one thing, hearing those mechanical wonders fire up and watching them roll down the street is a treat all its own.

Zombiepalooza via Facebook

There will also be a costume contest with categories for adults, kids, even families. The theme for this year's event is Mars Attacks so start putting those contest winning costumes together now!

Follow Zombiepalooza on Facebook for updates to the event. You can register your vehicle in the show here.

Zombiepalooza will be held is this Saturday, from 2 until 7, in the parking lot at Galaxy Center, 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway. That's at the corner of Old Jacksboro Highway and Hatton Road.