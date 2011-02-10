Baseball Coach Gives Player Kidney [VIDEO]

Wake Forest University baseball coach Tom Walter has given one of his players a kidney .

Freshman outfielder Kevin Jordan has ANCA vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease that would have led to kidney failure by the time he finished college, unless he got a kidney transplant

Jordan had been trying to play baseball, despite his condition, but had been worn out by the daily dialysis treatments.

Coach Walters credits “divine intervention” for making him Jordan’s organ donor match. Coach and player are currently recovering from their surgeries, and Jordan will be able to resume exercise in eight weeks.