Video Shows Bat-Wielding Man Chasing People Around Downtown Dallas

If Dallas would be a little less crazy, that would be great.

But the insanity does make for some great entertainment. From all-out brawls in the street to high-speed chases and people sitting around naked in public, there’s no shortage of head-scratching moments coming out of Big D.

And now we have a dude wandering around Downtown Dallas chasing people with a baseball bat.

As is usually the case, I have no idea what led to the guy threatening another person with a bat. All I know is that his face is bleeding.

Oh yeah, and I also know he’s very lucky he didn’t threaten someone who happened to be carrying a pistol. That probably would have ended very badly for him.

What gets me is that I nor any of the people commenting on the video on the Dallas Texas TV X page are in the least bit shocked that the incident happened. The only shocking thing is that he didn’t get shot.

I mean, Dallas is a wild place in general. However, they like to kick the crazy up a notch in Downtown.

