Dallas Pedestrian Bridge Opens And Someone Immediately Drives On It

It was bound to happen at some point.

After over two years under construction, the new pedestrian bridge across Central Expressway in Dallas known as the Northaven Trail Bridge opened recently, according to Fox 4 News. And of course, someone has already driven on it.

Look, I’ve never claimed to be the sharpest knife in the drawer. I have made numerous mistakes while behind the wheel.

But I would like to think that I would know better than to drive over a pedestrian bridge.

While I haven’t seen it in person, it looks like a pretty thin bridge. Not to mention the fact that there have to be signs up that say driving isn’t allowed on it or something along those lines, but I don’t know for sure.

However, if there’s one thing I know about driving in Dallas is that traffic is heavy pretty much everywhere you go during the day. So, if there aren’t any cars present on a bridge or roadway there you probably aren’t supposed to be driving on it.

And who knows? Maybe the driver was fed up with the traffic and decided to hell with it and drove on it anyway, knowing they weren’t supposed to.

Whatever the case may be, I highly advise against it.

