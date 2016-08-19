Baylor WR Ishmael Zamora Caught Beating Dog on Video
The Baylor University football program has a whole new set of bad PR on its hands.
Video of Bears wide receiver Ishmael Zamora hitting and kicking his dog has been shared by KXXV-TV. Zamora hit the animal with a belt.
The clip, which was shared on a teammate's Snapchat in June, was seen by a former student, who told police.
Zamora released a statement to KXXV:
I lost my temper trying to discipline him. I’ve been through training with a dog trainer to help me learn new potty training tips."
Zamora was charged with a misdemeanor and received a citation of up to $500.
This episode is the latest controversy for Baylor's athletic department. This past spring, head football coach Art Briles was relieved of his duties in the wake of a sexual assault allegations against the school.
Current football coach Jim Grobe will let Zamora continue to practice with the team, but said he will be disciplined. Grobe, ironically, said earlier this summer that he didn't the school had to work on "changing the culture."