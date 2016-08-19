Baylor WR Ishmael Zamora Caught Beating Dog on Video

The Baylor University football program has a whole new set of bad PR on its hands.

Video of Bears wide receiver Ishmael Zamora hitting and kicking his dog has been shared by KXXV-TV. Zamora hit the animal with a belt.

The clip, which was shared on a teammate's Snapchat in June, was seen by a former student, who told police.

Zamora released a statement to KXXV:

I lost my temper trying to discipline him. I’ve been through training with a dog trainer to help me learn new potty training tips."

Zamora was charged with a misdemeanor and received a citation of up to $500.

This episode is the latest controversy for Baylor's athletic department. This past spring, head football coach Art Briles was relieved of his duties in the wake of a sexual assault allegations against the school.

Current football coach Jim Grobe will let Zamora continue to practice with the team, but said he will be disciplined . Grobe, ironically, said earlier this summer that he didn't the school had to work on " changing the culture. "