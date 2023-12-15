The Favorite Dog Breed for Texas is Quite Surprising
I actually don't know anyone with this dog, but if you got one. I want to pet it, they look adorable.
Forbes Ranks Favorite Dog Breeds By State
Forbes reached out to 10,000 dog owners across the country and asked them what their favorite dog breed was. 13% of the poll said no breed in particular was their favorite. That's the correct answer because all dogs are good dogs. However, let's see what the top three favorites are for the country.
1. Favorite Dog Breed in America (Australian Shepard)
2. Favorite Dog Breed in America (German Shepard)
3. Favorite Dog Breed in America (Bulldog)
^As someone who used to have a bulldog, let me just say they're high maintenance and stubborn. Still miss my little ball of farts every day though. So Texas' favorite dog breed comes in at number four on the list and I was shocked to see what Texans said in the survey.
Texas' Favorite Dog Breed (Bernese Mountain Dog)
Here's why I was shocked by the survey. A Burmese Mountain Dog is not really ideal for Texas. This beautiful pup was meant for winter areas and I imagine a hot Texas day is no fun for these guys. If you got one, would love to see photos. Also if you're curious what kind of dog I got.
My Dog, Mr. Buttons (Dachshund)
My dad passed away a few years ago and I took responsibility for his dog. I have no idea why this dog is named Buttons, but here we are. Little dude just wants to watch sports with me, so he's cool in my book. No matter what dog you have, it's always a good choice.
