Some Say This Is The Best Burger In Texas

If you’re always searching for a good burger like me, you’ll want to add this to the list of places to try.

I’m pretty sure I could eat burgers every day and never get burned out. However, that would probably result in a double bypass. So, I typically limit myself to one a week (even though a cardiologist would probably advise against that).

But I have to indulge myself from time to time. That’s why I make the most of it and go for the best burger I can get my hands on.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of the best burger I can get my hands on, anytime I hear someone claim they’ve found the best burger in the Lone Star State, they have my attention. Because no one in their right mind would make that sort of claim without something to back it up.

So, when I came across the TikTok video below by Jack’s Dining Room, I knew I would have to make it a point to visit Not a Damn Chance Burger the next time I’m in Austin.

The original location is located inside a bar by the name of Idle Hands, which is a 21-and-up establishment. However, they recently opened their flagship location on East 6th Street.

Yeah, I think a trip to Austin is in order sooner rather than later.

25 Amazing Texas Foods Every Texan Should Know What's a dish that defines Texas? Here are 25 mouthwatering foods (and some recipes) that every Texan SHOULD know & try at least once. Sorry if we make you hungry... Gallery Credit: Daniel Paulus

LOOK: 15 of the Oldest Restaurants in Texas There's so much history involving restaurants & Texas. But what are the oldest restaurants in Texas? Here are 15 of the oldest places you can enjoy food in the Lone Star State. Gallery Credit: Daniel Paulus