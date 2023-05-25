Today we’ll discuss a topic that is near and dear to my heart.

I’m sure there’s someone out there who doesn’t like burgers, but I haven’t met them. In fact, everyone I know absolutely loves the American classic.

I’m such a fan of burgers that I’m always looking to try something I’ve never had. Any time my family goes on a road trip, you can bet that we’ll be stopping somewhere along the way to try a local burger joint for the first time.

And today I discovered a burger joint that immediately went to the top of my burger bucket list. The best thing about it is that it’s not that far of a drive for us here in Wichita Falls.

A TikTok user with the handle firstwefeast (sounds like my kind of guy) posted a video detailing the three hardest burgers to get in the United States. And one of those burgers just so happens to be right here in the Lone Star State.

So, if you’re like me and are bound and determined to get your hands on the hardest burger to get in Texas, you’re going to want to make the trip to Boots Burger in Rockwall.

Why is a burger from Boots so hard to get?

Boots is only open from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Well, they’re technically open until 1:30 pm.

You see, once they run out of meat, they’re done for the day. And they typically run out within 30 – 45 minutes after they open. So, be sure to get your order in early.

Ready to make the drive to Rockwall? Learn more about the garage turned hamburger stand on their official website.

