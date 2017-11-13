The Best City to Retire Is a Total Shock (Really, It Is)

This metropolis sure doesn't seem like the ideal place to carry out your golden years.

Bankrate scoured stats in the 50 largest cities in America to find the best place to retire , taking into account health care quality, taxes, crime rates, living costs, weather, public transportation, recreational activities, percentage of people over the age of 65 and the overall well-being of seniors.

So, what city stood out head and shoulders above the rest? If you said Pittsburgh, we highly suspect you're lying, but you'd be right. Yes, the blustery and well-known blue collar Steel City was named the best place to retire. Go figure, right?

Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that only one city in Florida made the top 10 -- that would be Tampa-St. Petersburg at seven, with the only other representative from the Sunshine State placing in the top 20 being Jacksonville, at number 19.

Take a look at the entire top 10 below and start thinking about planning your move to western Pennsylvania now.

10 Best Places to Retire: