Get a Load of the “Diviest” Bar in Texas

I don’t know about you, but I feel right at home in a good old-fashioned dive bar.

I’ve never been a fan of hoity-toity places of any kind, especially bars. I want to belly up to the bar alongside hard-working blue-collar folks who tell it like it is rather than a bunch of pretentious d-bags.

And you won’t find blue-collar people at watering holes that charge an arm and a leg for drinks. Like the old boy writing this story, they’re looking for a cold beer and a shot of whiskey at a decent price.

Get our free mobile app

Not only does every great dive bar feature the coldest beer around at a great price, but the atmosphere is also a big part of the allure. It’ll be run down, will probably smell like a 50-year-old ashtray and there will most likely be dollar bills taped to the wall or ceiling.

What’s not to love?

So, anytime I come across a story or social media page highlighting some of the best dive bars in the Lone Star State, my interest is piqued.

MediaFeed published a story highlighting incredible dive bars in every state, so I dove right in (pun intended) and went straight to Texas. Unsurprisingly, they chose to highlight one of the many great dive bars in Austin.

Which, of course, means the next time I’m doing a little dive bar hopping in our state capital, I’ll be heading to Giddy Ups, aka "The Biggest Little Stage in South Austin".

In the meantime, take a look around via their Instagram page.

10 Rules For Wearing a Cowboy Hat In Texas If you are trying to become a cowboy hat person, here is a great place to start. Gallery Credit: Dan Patrick

Escape to These 10 Unique Airbnb Getaways in the Texas Hill Country Whether you prefer dreamy, eclectic, glamping vibes, or whatever, there's a place to stay in this list of 10 interesting Texas Hill Country Airbnbs that will likely appeal to you. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley