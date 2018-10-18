Bet You Can’t Guess the Most Googled Classic Horror Movie Villains in Texas and Oklahoma

I, for one, didn’t see this coming.

The team at FrontierBundles selected 15 villains from movies that were 15+ years old and then used Google Trends to determine which had the highest search volume in each state.

People here in the Lone Star State searched most for Chucky from Child’s Play, which, surprisingly (to me, anyway) is in line with several states. Chucky proved to be the second most searched villain from the study with his search coming out on top in 11 states.

Our neighbors to the north are in line with the majority of states in that Norman Bates of Psycho is the most searched villain in Oklahoma. A total of 13 states searched for the psychotic slasher.

Johnny Thrash

Frontier Communications

Get the full report here .