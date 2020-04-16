The Better Business Bureau has released a list of the top six scams connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You knew it had to happen. In any natural disaster, the scammers come out. If there's a hurricane or flood, they're setting up phony relief funds. Wildfire season? They have fake 'firefighters' calling to ask for money. And in a global pandemic, it's like a buffet of opportunities. So, the BBB is keeping people informed with a list of some of the more common scams. Of course, these are only a few of the many ways crooks will try to get your money. Stay up-to-date with their latest tricks through the BBB's website.

Remember to never give out your financial or health insurance information to someone you don't know. Don't allow anyone to remotely control your computer. And if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.