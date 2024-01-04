Watch as a Big Rig Takes Out a Traffic Light in Dallas

“Hold my beer and watch this.”

Being from a family full of truckers, I’ve been around 18-wheelers my whole life. And yes, I flirted with the idea of getting into the business back in the late 90s.

But when I watch videos like the one below, I’m kind of glad I didn’t do it. Even though I figure that being out on the open road is stress-free for the most part, driving in the big city is another story.

I’ll go ahead and admit it right here in front of God and everybody – driving in the big city stresses me out in my pickup. So, I can’t imagine how stressed I would be navigating the city streets in a big rig pulling a 53-foot trailer.

Knowing me, I would probably do it one time and then hand in my resignation. I’m all about living as stress-free as humanly possible.

So, I have to hand it to those who do it every day. I’m sure it gets easier the more you do it, but there must be stressful moments sometimes.

For instance, taking out a traffic light while making a right turn is liable to be quite stressful. I can only imagine the thoughts going through the driver’s head as he smashes that thing.

I know I would most certainly be worried about my employment status after the incident.

