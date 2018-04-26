Bill Cosby Found Guilty in Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby has been found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, the New York Times reports .

The guilty verdict came on the second day of jury deliberations in a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Courthouse. The charges stem from an incident involving a woman named Andrea Constand, who was an employee of Temple University when Cosby is alleged to have drugged and performed sex acts on her after she passed out in 2004. Cosby has been a longtime trustee at the university, according to CNN .

Each charge carries a potential sentence of ten years in prison.

Cosby has been the subject of sexual assault accusations by numerous women over many years, but the incident involving Constand is the first to involve criminal charges.