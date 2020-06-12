Billy Bob’s Texas Announces New Shows Starting July 2nd

We've got some great news for Billy Bob's Texas fans, while they're not quite ready to reopen yet they have booked several new shows just in time to celebrate Independence Day.

During the COVID-19 downtime the folks at Billy Bob's have been busy doing some serious renovations to the historic honky-tonk. They've completely renovated some of the restrooms, upgraded the kitchen, and even did some painting and patching that they wouldn't have been able to do otherwise. While they're grateful for the opportunity to get some of this work done they've been missing you as much as you've been missing them.

But the wait won't last much longer because they've got a great lineup of concerts headed your way, starting with Randall King on Thursday, July 2nd.

One of country's new crop of modern traditionalists, Randall has never lived outside the endless plains of West Texas and its timeless beauty and grit is captured in his music.

On Friday, July 3rd, Neal McCoy returns to the Billy Bob's Texas stage.

With more than 15 albums, 34 singles, and over 25 shows at Billy Bob's, Neal McCoy is one of the most popular performers at the world's largest honky-tonk.

Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year and you know there's gonna be a party with none other than The Bellamy Brothers at Billy Bob's.

Howard and David Bellamy have been making hit music on the country (and occasionally pop) charts for 40 years. Along the way they've set the stage for artists like Brooks & Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich and more. In fact, their live draw today is bigger than it was in the '80s and there's no better stage to hear them on than the one at Billy Bob's Texas.

That wraps up the 4th of July weekend but don't worry, Billy Bob's has the next weekend ready to go with Mike Ryan both Friday and Saturday night, July 10th and 11th.

In order to make it possible for you to have a good time and still keep some space between everyone they're limiting these shows to 1,500 tickets, 1,000 socially distanced Reserved Seats and 500 socially distanced General Admission tickets.

There will be no bull riding or valet during these shows.

More shows are lined up all throughout the summer so put a shine on your boots and a crease in your jeans and get set for another round of great live music at Billy Bob's Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 16th, at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions about these or other shows, reach out to Billy Bob's Texas online.