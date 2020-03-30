Billy Bob’s To Celebrate 39th Birthday With Live Watch Party

It seemed staggering at the time, Billy Bob's Texas closed their doors because of coronavirus concerns. Just a few short weeks later it seems pretty normal.

Even in the midst of a global pandemic event this historic Texas music venue has found a way to celebrate their 39th Birthday. They're having a Facebook Live Watch Party.

Billy Bob's Texas via Facebook

The event will take place this Wednesday evening at 7:00 and features performances from dozens of local crowd favorites at the world's largest honky-tonk.

Keitha Spears, Director of Marketing at Billy Bob's Texas said,

Parties at Billy Bob's Texas typically take place on our dance floor and in the showroom with several thousand of our closest friends, but that just isn't an option this year in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards while staying safe and doing our part to flatten the curve. We are thrilled to partner with Visit Fort Worth and the United Way of Tarrant to showcase local musicians and raise money for our creative community.

The event is free to watch online, but any donations made will go directly to the United Way of Tarrant County, Hear Fort Worth, and Film Fort Worth Creative Industry Relief Fund in support of visual artists and filmmakers who have lost work due to COVID-19.

The goal is to reach $20,000 but the fund will stay open as long as donations continue to come in. You can make an online donation on United Way of Tarrant County's website.

So do like your parents and grandparents did listening to the Grand Ole Opry back in the day, push those chairs and coffee tables off the the side and turn your living room into a dance floor for Billy Bob's Texas' 39th Birthday Watch Party this Wednesday night. Follow Billy Bob's Texas' Facebook page for updates and more information on their 39th Birthday celebration.