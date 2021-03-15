BLM Holding Burro and Wild Horse Adoption Event in Abilene

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding another wild horse and burro adoption event in Texas. The next event will be March 26 & 27, 2021 at the Guitar Arena at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene. The event will feature a total of 110 wild horses and burros.

According to the BLM, adoptions will be held from 12 Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26, and from 8 a.m. to 12 Noon on Saturday, March 27. BLM staff will be on-site to help answer questions.

The BLM is also offering incentives up to $1,000 for the adoption of an untrained animal.

The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources. The adoption and sale program is essential for achieving these important management goals. Since 1973, the BLM has placed more than 240,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.

To qualify for a BLM animal adoption, the applicant must be at least 18 years old, with no record of animal abuse. A BLM application will have to filled out on-site. Also, approved households must have home sites with a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, access to food, water and shelter. A six-foot corral fence is required for adult horses, a five foot fence for yearlings; and a four-and-a-half foot fence for burros. In addition, all animals approved for adoption must be loaded in a covered, stock-type trailer with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors.