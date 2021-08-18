Breaking: Arrest Made In Clay County Deputy Shooting

The news is breaking this morning (08.18.21) that an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of a Clay County Sheriff's Deputy Monday night.

Texoma's Homepage is reporting that Joshua Lee Green from Arlington has been arrested and is now in custody.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde, the county obtained a warrant for Green on Tuesday evening. Shortly after 10:00 this morning Arlington SWAT officers and other local police arrested Green after a short foot chase near an Arlington hotel where he'd been staying.

Green will be returned to Clay county.

The original incident took place near the Jolly Truck Stop when Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Breanton Chitwood attempted to pull a vehicle over. As Deputy Chitwood approached the vehicle he was shot in the chest. He managed to return fire before the driver sped off with several shots striking the vehicle, making it easier to identify later. Because Deputy Chitwood was wearing a bullet proof vest at the time he was taken the the hospital but released the next morning with no major injuries.

This is a developing story.