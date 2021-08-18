Texas School District Makes Masks a Part of the Dress Code Going Around Abbott’s Order

Looks like one school district has found a loophole in Governor Abbott's ban on mask mandates.

Several school districts across the state of Texas are currently in a battle with the state when it comes to enforcing masks on school grounds. Governor Abbott has said you cannot enforce this and school districts have basically flat out said we're going to enforce this. The Paris Independent School District believes they have found a legal way to enforce this.

The district and its 3,900 students will be starting tomorrow with a new dress code. Masks are now a required part of the dress code. "The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district," the district said in a statement. "Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority."

That particular county in Texas currently has 435 active cases and around 33% of the population is vaccinated. Several school districts have currently filed lawsuits against the state in order to keep their mask mandates in place. Maybe something as simple as a change in the dress code can keep them out of it.

We all know a school is ready to enforce a dress code. Whether it be the length of a girl's skirt or what logo a boy has on their jacket. I remember my friend got written up for his Oakland Raiders Starter jacket back in the day. Why? All Oakland Raiders gear was banned at my school because of N.W.A.. Ah the 90's, what a time to be alive.

