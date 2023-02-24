Buc-ee’s New XXL Brisket Sandwich Has Many Fans Questioning the Price

Buc-ee&#8217;s New XXL Brisket Sandwich Has Many Fans Questioning the Price

Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media

People are unhappy with the price of Buc-ee’s new brisket sandwich, but should they be?

I will admit that I’m not in the camp of those who feel that Buc-ee’s barbecue is the worst. Keep in mind that we’re talking about a gas station here, not a full-on barbecue joint. And as far as gas station food goes, I feel like Buc-ee’s is a great option when you’re grabbing something on the go.

So yeah, I’m interested anytime I hear the beaver is rolling out some new grub.

Anyway, I saw earlier today that Buc-ee’s had recently introduced the new XXL brisket sandwich. One of the things that immediately stood out to me was that a whole lot of people were upset that the sandwich was priced at $12.99. Fair enough.

But upon further review, the sandwich weighs in at 13 ounces, just shy of a pound, which is 16 ounces. When you look at it that way, it’s not really a bad deal.

Let’s compare the value with that of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese from McDonald’s. According to Fast Food Price, the sandwich will set you back $4.89, which comes out to $1.22 per ounce.

In comparison, the new Buc-ee’s XXL Brisket Sandwich costs $12.99. If you break the cost of the sandwich down by ounces, it’s not quite $1.00 per ounce. Not so bad now, huh?

The only issue I see is that unless you’re a growing boy or a really large human being, you probably don’t need almost a pound of food for a meal.

Trust me – I’ve battled my weight since I was a teenager. And one thing I learned early on is that maintaining or losing weight comes down to regulating your portions. Merely cutting back how much you eat by 20-30% can result in your pants fitting a little better.

