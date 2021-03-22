A diversity review is reportedly under way at Buckingham Palace.

On Sunday (March 21), the Daily Mail claimed that the palace is considering hiring a "diversity czar" and that the institution will undertake a “listen and learn” exercise over the coming weeks in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired earlier this month.

"Diversity is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Royal Households," a royal source shared. "We have the policies, the procedures and programs in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like in terms of representation and more needs to be done, we can always improve. The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family."

"Lots of measures are being considered," added the source. "Certainly the idea of someone to spearhead this work and look at diversity [and] inclusion across the three households is something that has to be considered. It is too early however for any firm plans to be announced."

In the bombshell television special, Markle told Winfrey that a member of the Royal Family had concerns over the color of her and Prince Harry's son Archie's skin before he was born. Archie is the first American-British biracial royal born in the United Kingdom, as well as the first mixed-race child born into the Royal Family.

Following the tell-all interview, the palace released an official statement saying, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Prince William also defended the monarchy by telling a reporter that they are "very much not a racist family."

The palace reportedly claims that decisions to work on diversity began before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made allegations of racism within the Royal Family.