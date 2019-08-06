Bus Driver Abandoned Bus in the Middle of Texas

You're on a road trip and your bus driver just leaves. What do you do?

A bus left Dallas on Sunday night for Phoenix. The bus was supposed to just make a twenty-minute pit stop in Abilene, but the driver never returned. Passengers said they saw him go into a nearby Walmart, but he never came back. Passengers began calling the Greyhound bus company to tell them their driver just left.

A replacement driver eventually got there nine hours later. Greyhound bought the passengers lunch, but many want their money for the trip back. Many missed connecting buses and it caused quite the delay in their travel. No word from Greyhound yet as to what happened to the driver.