Bus Full of School Children Stops To Wish Woman Happy Birthday

I could tell you a tale or two about some of the goings on while riding the bus to and from school as a kid, but I don't remember this ever happening. An elderly woman somewhere in two-lane America waves to the school bus every afternoon and the kids usually wave back. Usually.

This time the bus came to a full stop in front of her country house and everyone in the bus, including the driver, wished her a happy birthday.

It's safe to say it's a birthday present she'll remember for a good, long time.