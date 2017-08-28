Cajun Navy Announces App Where You Can Ask for Help

If you don't know who the Cajun Navy is, you're going to want to thank them when Hurricane Harvey is all said and done. They're not an official branch of the armed services - they're literally just everyday people of Louisiana who have boats and have come to help their neighbors in Texas.

They did the same thing last year when East Texas was struck with flooding too! They were also there when Katrina and Rita hit over a decade ago. Now, with technology on our side, the Cajun Navy announced an app that they will use to seek out those who are in need of help while Texas floods this week.

They are saying download the Zello app (which is an app that works as a free push-to-talk walkie-talkie) in order to save people in real-time.

At the end of the day, we are all here to help one another. You don't have to uproot your life and take your boat - though it would be amazing if East Texans banded together to help as well - but If you would like to play a part in aiding our fellow Texans (and our neighbors in Louisiana), click the links below.

So many people have stepped up including New Jersey First Responders and people all over the state of Texas. There's bound to be more because we are not done yet.