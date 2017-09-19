FEMA Isn’t Relying on Trailers to House Hurricane Victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The hurricanes that battered Texas and Florida likely spawned the worst disaster-created housing crunch since Hurricane Katrina left hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents without homes more than a decade ago.

But the Federal Emergency Management Agency won't be relying on government-issued trailers or mobile homes to shelter residents displaced by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long says the number of storm-damaged homes exceeds the agency's supply of manufactured housing units.

Long says he is working with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to look at ways to get people back in their flood-damaged homes more quickly.

After Katrina struck in 2005, federal lawsuits accused FEMA of recklessly providing scores of storm victims with shoddily constructed trailers that exposed occupants to toxic fumes.

