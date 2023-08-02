This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood.

“California, the bellwether of the absurd, is about to do it again,” Fox News reports. “The same legislature that rejected legislation to add human trafficking of a minor for purposes of a commercial sex act to the state’s list of ‘serious’ felonies — until public outrage prompted reconsideration — has now seen the supermajority Democrats pass a bill out of the Assembly that mandates consideration of race in criminal sentencing.”

“The California State Assembly voted Assembly Bill 852 out of the chamber on a vote of 58 to 13 in May with all aye votes coming from Democrats,” according to an article from Fox News. AB 852 grows out of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force. The bill requires California’s criminal courts to consider the "'disparate impact on historically disenfranchised and system-impacted populations’ when issuing a sentence.”

In a related article on Fox News, we are informed that the bill would add a section to the penal code requiring courts to “rectify” alleged bias against blacks in the criminal justice system and take into account “how historically persecuted minorities are affected differently than others.” In other words, quit punishing blacks for crime.

What About This?

Besides the alarming fact California now officially boasts of its corruptness, the model of a two-tiered system, one for blacks and another for whites, invites all to divide further along racial lines — just as communism instructs. But consider the system of justice itself.

In judgment, or the administration of justice, the Bible shows that the civil courts of Old Testament Israel were to show no partiality or favoritism to the rich or the poor (Exodus 23:3). Sometimes judges would, out of pity, favor the poor person. At other times, judicial decisions were tilted in favor of the wealthy person. All such skewed decisions were anathema.

The entire section of Exodus 22-23 deals with various laws of the civil code, including judgments passed down from a civic court.

You shall not revile the judges, nor curse a ruler of your people.

Judges or magistrates must do their duty and ought not to suffer the threat of violence from evil men (Exodus 22:28).

Expanding on that is Exodus 23:3; “… neither shall you favor a poor man in his cause.” Leviticus 19:15 spells it out more clearly:

Do not pervert justice; do not show partiality to the poor or favoritism to the great, but judge your neighbor fairly.

Judges and all officials in authority are warned to give verdicts and judgment without partiality. Justice perverted is no justice at all.