‘Captain Marvel’ Star Cast as the New 007 in Upcoming Bond Movie

Lashana Lynch, who played Maria Rambeau in 'Captain Marvel', has been cast as the successor of the famous double-O number in the upcoming James Bond film.

Before people start foaming at the mouth on this one, let's be clear: Lynch is not the new James Bond. At the conclusion of 'Spectre', it was indicated that Bond was leaving MI6 to be with his new love, Madeleine. In a scene that is being called a ‘popcorn-dropping moment’, Lynch will be revealed to be the new agent given the 007 title when M asks for 007 to come to his office. When Daniel Craig's Bond is pulled out of retirement, which is rumored to be due to the death of Madeleine (played by a returning Lea Seydoux), he's introduced to his successor.

According to the New York Times, Lynch's character is meant to modernize the franchise, which has been accused of being sexist in the world of the #MeToo movement, by introducing Bond to a female who has absolutely no interest in his advances,

Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed.

This is not the first time a female double-0 agent has been featured in the world of James Bond, but the first time one has been a focal character of the movie. EON Pictures previously attempted to spin-off a film series following Halle Berry's CIA agent Jinx from 'Die Another Day', but the poor reception to the film and Berry's performance stopped those plans.