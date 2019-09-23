With 'Supernatural' about the start its 15th and final season, reports are series star Jared Padalecki's next project is already set.

As reported by Deadline, Padalecki, a native Texan, is set to star in and Executive Produce a reboot of the Chuck Norris series, 'Walker, Texas Ranger'. The series will be updated a bit, with Walker's partner being one of the few female Texas Rangers,

Like the original series, created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot, in which Walker is getting a female partner, will explore morality, family, and rediscovering our lost common ground. At the center of the series is Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit. Our broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case – only to discover that there’s even more work to be done at home. In a nod to the original series, Walker and his new partner — one of the only women in Texas Rangers’ history — are the modern day heroes our world needs, following their own moral code to fight for what’s right, regardless of the rules.

While the original series aired on CBS and the reboot is being created CBS TV Studios, there is speculation that the reboot might be eyed as the replacement for 'Supernatural' on the CW.